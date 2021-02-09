Lander Council with Eleven Action Items tonight

The Lander City Council meets tonight in regular session at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers. Included on the agenda is approval for amended by laws for the Lander Fire Department, A bid approval for air conditioning replacement at the Lander Senior Citer, an agreement with Fremont County Weed and Pest Control District on controlling Russian Olive trees in the city, and a final payment of just under $150,ooo to Jerry Bornhoft Construction for the Lander Infiltration Reduction Project.

Read the agenda below: