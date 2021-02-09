Breaking News

CWC Rustler Volleyball 4-0 at Home Tournament

Article Updated: February 9, 2021
Rustler Volleyball hosted three teams over the weekend:  Northwest College, Colorado Northwestern CC and Laramie County CC.  The Rustlers went undefeated during the two-day event.

Central played Northwest College and Colorado Northwestern on Friday and won both matches in 4 sets.  Freshman Makenzie Templeton would lead Central in kills on Friday with a total of 22.  The Rustlers turned around and played Laramie County CC early Saturday morning and Colorado Northwestern again that afternoon.  Central beat LCCC in 4 sets and swept Colorado Northwestern.  Sophomore Ava Rasmussen and freshman Makenzie Templeton led the Rustlers in kills on the day, both with 25.

Up Next:  The Rustlers will host LCCC on February 19th at 7pm.

