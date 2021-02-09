County Ambulance Contract Under Revision for 2021-22

Fremont County Commissioners this morning began amending a proposed contract for ambulance services after the current contract with AMR/Guardian expires on June 30th.

The present provider, AMR/Guardian, announced this morning they would not seek renewal of the present contract, but Regional Director Matt Straus said they are interested in responding to a new request for proposals.

While the proposed RFP is being wordsmith, Chairman Travis Becker said he expects plenty of interest in the new RFP. Commission liaison to the ambulance provider, Larry Allen of Lysite, said the new contract does not contain a lot of changes but some “clean up” of language. He did say the new contract would require the dispatching of ground and air asset would be done through the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center. It also requires the successful provider to have insurance to cover crashes for repair and replacement of the assets.

Meanwhile, the Upper Wind River Valley Ambulance Association, represented by Harold Albright and Margaret Wells, urged the commission to support a bill currently before the Corporations, Elections and Subdivision committee of the legislature that would allow ambulance companies to sell memberships and not be considered an insurance agency. When the Wyoming Insurance Department determined that the memberships were insurance, patients were not allowed to have a membership to keep costs of air flights reasonable. Albright said the bill is sponsored by Fremont County St. Senators Cale Case of Lander and Tim Salazar of Riverton, and Park County Representative Ann Larson. Albright also requested that the RFP contains language that would require the successful bidder to provide the same level of service that was in place in the spring of 2015, including 24-7-365 coverage, to avoid a loss of service in the Upper Country that occurred when Fremont County transitioned to the private provider.

Becker said the final language of the proposed contract would be acted on at next Tuesday’s meeting.