Bernadette Jean (St Clair) Oberly, 77, (HiiTebinou- Poor Woman) made her journey to the creator on February 6, 2021. She was born to Wallace and Winnie St Clair in Fort Washakie, Wyoming on December 6, 1943. She was a member of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes.

Bernadette attended Fort Washakie school, and graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in 1962. She then attended Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma where she met her husband John T. Oberly, Sr. They married in 1965, and raised four children in Fort Washakie, WY. Later in life, she attended CWC and went on to earn her BA and MA degree in Social Work from the University of Wyoming.

Bernadette was an active member of the community. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Richard Pogue Post 81. She valued education, and was a founding member of the Wyoming Indian Education Association as well as a National Indian Education Association member. She served as a board member for Fremont County School District 21, and was a member of the National Indian Women’s Association. She served on the Bishop’s Vestry Committee for several years.

Bernadette worked as the Principal’s Secretary and Special Education Secretary at Fort Washakie School for many years, and she was the JOM Coordinator at Lander Valley HS, Early Intervention Family Services Coordinator, a Social Worker at Indian Health Service, a counselor at Red Feather Vocational Rehabilitation, as well as the Director of Eastern Shoshone Social Services. She also served on the Eastern Shoshone Gaming commission.

Bernadette enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, watching movies, gambling, cooking for her family, and traveling. Bernadette loved to work on crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, listening to music and drawing. She was an excellent bowler as well as softball player. She also enjoyed beading, sewing ribbon skirts for family and friends, and making pine needle baskets. She enjoyed attending the Shoshone Language Reunion every year. She always loved to watch boxing and Oklahoma Sooner football as well as watching her grandkids play basketball.

Bernadette was known for her generosity, kindness, and loving spirit. Her gentle nature touched many hearts and her beautiful smile will be greatly missed. Many people have remarked on how kind she was to them. She loved helping others and was a foster parent.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, her sisters Leota LaJeunesse and Harlene St Clair, brothers Stanford St Clair, Wallace H. St Clair, Reuben St Clair, and William St Clair. She is survived by her children Johnna Spriggs (Mike), Michelle Blackburn (Martin), Johnny T. Oberly (Suzette Haskie), and Brandon Oberly (Taja). Her beloved grandchildren Tissoyo Davis, Akasia Oberly, Namichen Oberly, Micaela Trujillo, Eric Trujillo, Embyr Oberly, and Johnny (Kuch) Oberly III, among many others who called her grandma. She is also survived by her siblings Velma Chavez, Lucille Foote (Frank), John St Clair (Melody Blackburn), Bonnie Washakie (John), Violet Lajeunesse (Leo), Iva LeClair (Tex), and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Services are pending at this time.