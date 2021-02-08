Wind River Basin Snowpack continues well below normal

Here is the general summary of water supply parameters for Wyoming as of February 1, 2021 reported by Wyoming’s Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Jim Fahey.
- Wyoming continues to see below median percent of snowpack and/or snow water equivalents (SWEs)through late January.
- Precipitation totals across Wyoming for January as well as for the water year also continue to be below average.
- Reservoirs across Wyoming were averaging near 72
- Stream flow snowmelt volumes are forecasted to be below average for almost all major drainages across Wyoming.