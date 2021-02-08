Lummis Adds Biz Outreach Director to her staff

Wyoming Junior U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (Wyoming) has hired Cheyenne native Brendan Ames to serve as Director of Business Outreach, a new staff position established by Sen. Lummis to assist Wyoming businesses in accessing resources and navigating both hurdles and opportunities with the federal government.

Of Ames, Sen. Lummis said:

“The business community keeps Wyoming going, driving innovation and creating real prosperity. As Director of Business Outreach, Brendan will be a resource for all Wyoming businesses in need of support and those interfacing with the federal government. I’m committed to partnering with Wyoming business owners to ensure that federal policies remove burdens and spur growth, instead of stifling it. Brendan will be engaging leaders and stakeholders to ensure that we receive firsthand accounts of what is working and what isn’t on the ground in Wyoming.

“This is a first-of-its-kind position in a Wyoming congressional office, and I’m excited to work hand-in-hand with our business community.”

Ames is a sixth generation Wyoming resident, and a native of Cheyenne. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in American Studies and Civilization from the University of Southern California and is currently working on his Master’s in Real Estate from Georgetown University. He most recently served as Chief Economic Development Officer for the City of Cheyenne, where he served as business liaison for small businesses and large multi-national corporations. Brendan brings extensive experience to this role from both the private and the public sector, having worked on over $3 billion worth of projects. His project experience includes public/private partnerships and government procurement & contracting.

Ames will be based in Cheyenne, but will frequently travel the state to work directly with Wyoming businesses.

Additionally, Ames is a two-time All-American track and field athlete, and is an Olympic hopeful currently training for the 2021 Tokyo games in the 110-Meter Hurdles and the Long Jump.

Sen. Lummis added:

“While I’m always a Team USA fan, we are all pulling for Brendan, and we certainly hope to be cheering a little louder during the Olympics this summer.”