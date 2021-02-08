Oct 9, 1966 – Feb 2, 2021

Graveside services for James R. Arthur, Sr., 54, will be held at 10:00 a.m, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Wake will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 8th at 336 Great Plains Road.

Mr. Arthur passed away on February 2, 2021 at his home.

He was born on October 9, 1966 in Riverton, WY son of Simon Leo Arthur, Sr. and Elsie (Swallow) Arthur.

He attended the Arapahoe School.

James loved his kids and grandkids, attending Pow-wow’s and singing as well as beading, basketball and Traditional Indian crafts. He was a member of the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and the Red Cedar Drum Group.

Survivors include his sons, James Robert Arthur, Jr., Robert Joseph Arthur, James Robert Arthur, III; daughter, Lourene Elizabeth Arthur Surrell; , grandchild, Oskar Thomas James Surrell and one on the way; brothers, Merlin Arthur, Simon Arthur, Jr.; sister, Simona L. Arthur.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Elise Arthur; grandparents, Michael and Latisha Arthur; brothers, Leroy Lincoln, Bruce Armor, Clarence Arthur, Michael Arthur, Patrick Arthur, Sr., Johnny G. Arthur and Dominic Arthur; sisters, Lucy L. Arthur, Carlita Brown, Marlene SunRhodes and Oma Lee Perez.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.