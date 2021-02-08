Breaking News

Council Work Session set Tuesday in Riverton

News
Article Updated: February 8, 2021
Comments Off on Council Work Session set Tuesday in Riverton
The Riverton City Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. in regular session at the City Hall Council Chambers. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Riverton City Council has planned a work session for Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. for its 2021-2022 Council Goal Setting Session and a Personnel Policy Revision discussion. That meeting will be at the city hall council chambers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: