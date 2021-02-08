Breaking News

Commission to hear Coroner, Planning Director and interview for Tax Committee

News
Article Updated: February 8, 2021
Comments Off on Commission to hear Coroner, Planning Director and interview for Tax Committee
The Fremont County Commissioners meet Tuesday in Lander. The meeting can be viewed on Zoom.

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet in regular session on Tuesday with a full agenda of interviews for the county’s economic development tax committee with 14 separate interviews scheduled. Prior to the interviews, the board will review the objectives and criteria for the tax receipts.  Among other agenda items, County Coroner Mark Stratmoen will present his monthly update along with County Planner Steve Bauman with two subdivision reviews. The board will also discuss the renewal of the ambulance contract with AMR and a discussion will be held on the Dubois Ambulance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander and it will be available to the public via a Zoom link.

The agenda is copied below:

Post navigation

Posted in: