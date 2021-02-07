Cougars, Wranglers go 3-0 over the weekend: Complete local H.S. Basketball Scores

This past week’s high school basketball results: Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Saturday – Boys
Wind River Cougars 68 Glenrock Herders 54 at Wright Quad
Shoshoni Wranglers 68 Wright Panthers 40 at Wright Quad
Wind River Cougars 88 Wright Panthers 73 at Wright Quad
Shoshoni Wranglers 72 Glenrock Herders 45 at Wright Quad
Star Valley Braves 56, Riverton Wolverines 56
Mountain View Buffalos 55, Lander Valley Tigers 48
Themopolis Bobcats at Worland Warriors – Postponed
Big Piney Punchers 61,Wyoming Indian Chiefs 37
Dubois Rams 65, Riverside Rebels 53
St. Stephens Eagles at Burlington Huskies, cancelled
Saturday – Girls
Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 48 Big Piney Lady Punchers 33
Star Valley Lady Braves, 65, Riverton Lady Wolverines 25
Mountain View Lady Buffs 42, Lander Valley Lady Tigers 34
Thermopolis Lady Cats at Worland Lady Warriors – Postponed
Riverside Lady Rebels 48, Dubois Lady Rams 4
Shoshoni Quad-Girls
Shoshoni Lady Blue 55 Glenrock Lady Herders 32
Wright Lady Panthers 39 Wind River Lady Cougars 33
Shoshoni Lady Blue 64 Wright Lady Panthers 22
Glenrock Lady Herders 42 Wind River Lady Cougars 36
Thursday- College
FINAL: Central Wyoming College- Men
CWC 113 Colorado Northwestern CC 83
Thursday – High School:
The Shoshoni Boys scored 19 points in overtime to overcome Dubois 80 to 66 last night in Shoshoni.
At Pavillion, the Wind River Boys raced to a 63-41 conference win over Wyoming Indian in the Chiefs first game of the season. Wiley Shearer led a trio of Cougars in Double Figures with 13 points, Trey Mullholland added 11 and Jaden Miller had 10. For the Chiefs, Austin Hill was the leading scorer with nine points.
At Lander, the Tiger boys defeated Lyman 74-57.
In Girls action, Shoshoni’s Lady Blue raced to a 69-9 win over Dubois,
The two-time defending state champion Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs rolled to a 61-43 win over the Lady Cougars from Wind River. Sandi Friday led Wyoming Indian with 22 points while Chauntee Redman added four treys to finish with 14. Wind River’s Hadlee Becker was high for the Lady Cougars with 16.
The Lander Valley Lady Tigers had a close one, edging the Lyman girls 42 to 40.
The St. Stephens Indian School Eagles announced yesterday that only the Lady Eagles would be playing today at Dubois and Saturday at Burlington. Apparently the boys team is short of players for their opening week.
Friday
Riverton at Jackson, Postponed due to conditions over Togwotee Pass
Lander Valley Tigers 47, Wheatland 40
Wheatland 41, Lander Valley Lady Tigers 32
St. Stephens Girls at Dubois, Postponed due to shortage of players on Dubois team
Rocky Mountain Grizzlies 85, Thermopolis 54
Rocky Mountain Girls 47, Thermopolis Lady Cats 41
#5 Buffalo 61, #1 Worland Warriors 56
Worland Warriors Girls 52, Douglas 50
Greybull at Wyoming Indian, cancelled