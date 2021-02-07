Cougars, Wranglers go 3-0 over the weekend: Complete local H.S. Basketball Scores

This past week’s high school basketball results: Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Saturday – Boys

Wind River Cougars 68 Glenrock Herders 54 at Wright Quad

Shoshoni Wranglers 68 Wright Panthers 40 at Wright Quad

Wind River Cougars 88 Wright Panthers 73 at Wright Quad

Shoshoni Wranglers 72 Glenrock Herders 45 at Wright Quad

Star Valley Braves 56, Riverton Wolverines 56

Mountain View Buffalos 55, Lander Valley Tigers 48

Themopolis Bobcats at Worland Warriors – Postponed

Big Piney Punchers 61,Wyoming Indian Chiefs 37

Dubois Rams 65, Riverside Rebels 53

St. Stephens Eagles at Burlington Huskies, cancelled

Saturday – Girls

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 48 Big Piney Lady Punchers 33

Star Valley Lady Braves, 65, Riverton Lady Wolverines 25

Mountain View Lady Buffs 42, Lander Valley Lady Tigers 34

Thermopolis Lady Cats at Worland Lady Warriors – Postponed

Riverside Lady Rebels 48, Dubois Lady Rams 4

Shoshoni Quad-Girls

Shoshoni Lady Blue 55 Glenrock Lady Herders 32

Wright Lady Panthers 39 Wind River Lady Cougars 33

Shoshoni Lady Blue 64 Wright Lady Panthers 22

Glenrock Lady Herders 42 Wind River Lady Cougars 36

Thursday- College

FINAL: Central Wyoming College- Men

CWC 113 Colorado Northwestern CC 83

Thursday – High School:

The Shoshoni Boys scored 19 points in overtime to overcome Dubois 80 to 66 last night in Shoshoni.

At Pavillion, the Wind River Boys raced to a 63-41 conference win over Wyoming Indian in the Chiefs first game of the season. Wiley Shearer led a trio of Cougars in Double Figures with 13 points, Trey Mullholland added 11 and Jaden Miller had 10. For the Chiefs, Austin Hill was the leading scorer with nine points.

At Lander, the Tiger boys defeated Lyman 74-57.

In Girls action, Shoshoni’s Lady Blue raced to a 69-9 win over Dubois,

The two-time defending state champion Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs rolled to a 61-43 win over the Lady Cougars from Wind River. Sandi Friday led Wyoming Indian with 22 points while Chauntee Redman added four treys to finish with 14. Wind River’s Hadlee Becker was high for the Lady Cougars with 16.

The Lander Valley Lady Tigers had a close one, edging the Lyman girls 42 to 40.

The St. Stephens Indian School Eagles announced yesterday that only the Lady Eagles would be playing today at Dubois and Saturday at Burlington. Apparently the boys team is short of players for their opening week.

Friday

Riverton at Jackson, Postponed due to conditions over Togwotee Pass

Lander Valley Tigers 47, Wheatland 40

Wheatland 41, Lander Valley Lady Tigers 32

St. Stephens Girls at Dubois, Postponed due to shortage of players on Dubois team

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies 85, Thermopolis 54

Rocky Mountain Girls 47, Thermopolis Lady Cats 41

#5 Buffalo 61, #1 Worland Warriors 56

Worland Warriors Girls 52, Douglas 50

Greybull at Wyoming Indian, cancelled