Melissa April Brown, 44 passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021. A wake will be held at 390 17 Mile Road on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 7:00 pm. The graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Melissa April Brown was born on October 4, 1976 in Riverton, WY to Andrew Brown, III and Geraldine Ann (SunRhodes) Brown. She was an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. She grew up on the Wind River Reservation and graduated from St. Stephens High School with the class of 1993.

She worked as a CNA, carpenter, flagger, and at the casino. She enjoyed her work.

Melissa was a mother, daughter, sister, and grandma to many people. She was a homemaker that enjoyed cooking especially at the holidays and going to the casino with her family. She was a mother figure to her brothers and loved taking care of her father. She also enjoyed spending time with her two sons, going to the mountains to help get wood. Melissa was the one to always count on, she was always willing to help.

She is survived by her father, Andrew L. Brown, III; sons, Cordell E. Brown and Acamas Headley; brothers, Andrew L. Brown, IV, Donald A. Brown, George T. Brown, and Clement SittingEagle; sisters, Janice Charley, Lisa Duran, Colleen Brown, and Josephine SittingEagle; uncles, Alan Brown, Vernon Brown, David Brown, and Virgil SunRhodes; aunt, Cowrin SunRhodes; nephews, Edison Charley, Dorian Duran, Keller Duran, Darwin Brown, Kyle Duran, Kevin Brown, Terance Brown, Ernesto Brown, Andrew L. Brown, V, Dale Duran, Donte Duran, and Kenneth Hebah; nieces, Alyssa Duran, Darlene Duran, Shaerelle Brown, LaChelle Charley, Rachelle Charley, and Heaven Brown; grandchildren, Keller Duran, III, Darwin Brown, Jr., Athena Duran, Syrena Duran, Adrian Duran, Tony Duran, Marcel Duran, Marcello Charley-LittleCoyote, Arya Dickinson, Castiel Miller, Joyce Hereford, John Herford, Jude Herford, Jacob Herford, Neaveh Duran, King Brown, Kay Shawn Brown, and Advian Duran; best friend, Lola Brown; and significant other, Shawn Headley.

She was preceded death by mother, Geraldine SunRhodes, Gerri Monroe; grandpa, Andrew L. Brown, Jr; uncles, Gray Brown, John Thomas Brown, Sr., and Charles Brown; aunt, Ruthann Brown. Sr.; cousins, Lionel Brown and Andrea Brown; nephew, Ryan Brown; and niece, Keshesa Brown.

