CSU Rams Complete Sweep with wins Saturday

Cowgirls lose heartbreaker

The Wyoming Cowgirls lost a heartbreaker Saturday afternoon on the road at Colorado State as the Cowgirls’ second half comeback came up just short, losing in the waning seconds to the Rams, 68-65.

The Cowgirls led 64-60 with 2:51 to play, but scored just one point the rest of the contest and turned the ball over three times late down the stretch as Colorado State (14-2, 10-2 MW) took advantage late and held on for the victory.

“We were unable to finish, they were able to execute the last three minutes,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson.

“Give them credit, we had some opportunities but didn’t get it to go today. We played well enough to win and had some chances, but we’ve got to make some better decisions down the stretch. That’s why CSU is in first place, they executed and they forced us to make some mistakes late.”

Weidemann once again led the Cowgirls in scoring against CSU, scoring 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including going 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Weidemann also added a pair of rebounds and assists on the day. McKinley Bradshaw and Ustowska were both big off the bench for the Cowgirls in the loss, scoring 12 and nine points, respectively. Bradshaw hit 4-for-6 shots and two from beyond-the-arc while Ustowska went 3-for-8 from deep.

Davidsdottir and Sanchez Ramos each chipped in with eight points apiece. Davidsdottir added a pair of blocks in the loss while Sanchez Ramos also had a block while tying a career-high with a game-best 12 rebounds. Olson and Jaye Johnson led UW with four assists each on the afternoon.

Wyoming shot 48 percent (24-for-5) in the loss and went 7-of-19 from 3-point range (36.8 percent) while going 10-of-15 at the free-throw line. CSU shot 26-of-62 (42 percent) and hit two 3-pointers while going a solid 14-of-16 at the charity stripe.

Next up, the Cowgirls return home to close out the regular season with four consecutive home contests to end the year. UW welcomes Utah State to Laramie for two games beginning Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Cowboy Rally Falls Short



The Wyoming Cowboys nearly erased a 18-point deficit coming within one point in the final minutes, but Colorado State held on to take the series finale 68-59 on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys fall to 10-9 overall and 4-8 in conference play, as Colorado State improves to 14-4 and 11-3 in the MW.

“It’s hard against a team (Colorado State) like that when you spot them an 18-point lead in the first 15 minutes of the game,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “Give credit to them. They came out tonight kind of like we did in the first game. We were on our heels a little bit tonight. Marcus (Williams) was battling some stomach issues and was out of sorts. But credit to our guys, especially that last group that came in there that last five or six minutes — Kwane (Marble), Drake (Jeffries), Maldo (Hunter Maldonado), X (Xavier DuSell) and Graham (Ike) — they really turned the course of the game, and we did it on the defensive end. The last 25 minutes of that game, we probably held them under 38 percent shooting, and that’s what allowed us a chance to get back into the game. But you have to expend so much energy to make a run like that and when you look at the number of bodies we have available it was just too hard to overcome that early deficit.”

Wyoming was led by Graham Ike and Drake Jeffries, as they each added 13 points. Ike added a team-high nine rebounds for a career-high. He scored nine of his points in the second half. Jeffries reached double-figures for the first time since the series finale at Air Force.

The Pokes were held to six three pointers, as Wyoming had at least 10 or more in the previous seven games. On the flip side, Wyoming held the Rams to 3-of-17 from behind the arc. CSU shot 51 percent from the field in the contest, but were held to only seven field goals in the second half.

Wyoming heads to Utah State to take on the Aggies on Wednesday evening in Logan. The contest is set for a 6 p.m. start on Stadium.

