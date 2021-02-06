UW Fall Semester Provost’s Honor Roll Announced

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Wyoming on the 2020 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students are:
Dubois
Kellyn Chandler
Fort Washakie
Jacoby G. Hereford
Lander
Cristina Gonzalez
Luke Nielsen
Haley R. Peters
Brianna Ruth Wright
Riverton
Emily Dayton
Kelly J. Dempster
Angel L. Jahnke
Schuyler Justesen
Wyatt C. Meyer
Amber Shaw
Terry D. Want
Sean Watts
Shoshoni
Jason Thoren
Ten Sleep
Tanner Tim Jenkins
Thermopolis
Joni Christiansen
Amanda Dinsmore
Worland
Quinn Myers
Hailey E. Schumacher
Narisse Annette Trippel
Emiliano Vega