Breaking News

UW Fall Semester Provost’s Honor Roll Announced

News
Article Updated: February 6, 2021
Comments Off on UW Fall Semester Provost’s Honor Roll Announced

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Wyoming on the 2020 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll. 

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester. 

Advertisement

Students are:

Dubois 
Kellyn Chandler

Fort Washakie 
Jacoby G. Hereford

Advertisement

Lander 
Cristina Gonzalez
Luke Nielsen
Haley R. Peters
Brianna Ruth Wright

Riverton
Emily Dayton
Kelly J. Dempster
Angel L. Jahnke
Schuyler Justesen
Wyatt C. Meyer
Amber Shaw
Terry D. Want
Sean Watts

Shoshoni
Jason Thoren

Ten Sleep     
Tanner Tim Jenkins

Thermopolis   
Joni Christiansen
Amanda Dinsmore

Worland
Quinn Myers
Hailey E. Schumacher
Narisse Annette Trippel
Emiliano Vega


Post navigation

Posted in: