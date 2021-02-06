UW Fall Semester Provost’s Honor Roll Announced

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Wyoming on the 2020 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Students are:

Dubois

Kellyn Chandler

Fort Washakie

Jacoby G. Hereford

Lander

Cristina Gonzalez

Luke Nielsen

Haley R. Peters

Brianna Ruth Wright

Riverton

Emily Dayton

Kelly J. Dempster

Angel L. Jahnke

Schuyler Justesen

Wyatt C. Meyer

Amber Shaw

Terry D. Want

Sean Watts

Shoshoni

Jason Thoren

Ten Sleep

Tanner Tim Jenkins

Thermopolis

Joni Christiansen

Amanda Dinsmore

Worland

Quinn Myers

Hailey E. Schumacher

Narisse Annette Trippel

Emiliano Vega



