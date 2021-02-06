UW Fall Semester Dean’s & Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls: Local Students

The University of Wyoming lists 75 students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties on the 2020 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at: www.uwyo.edu.
Students are:
Crowheart
Ranelle Jean Hindman
Dubois
Julia E. Halmay
Amber M. Sessock
Katelyn R. Suda
Ethete
Chelsea N. Bad Hawk
Fort Washakie
Veronica Acosta-Engavo
Nolan Mosley Smith
Jade Ware
Hudson
Courtney Ganiece Derby
Noah Ryan Knell
Ryann P. Koivupalo
Lander
Tiffany Baldez
Allison N. Brown
Erin Michael Burns
Joseph Colton Crane
Mieke Erlandson
Karina Lynn M. Estep
Molly Fehringer
Alexis L. Fontaine
Lauren Argyle Fontaine
Madison L. Grogan
Mia Holt
Carly Samantha Hutson
Ellie Jones
Rachel P. Kauffman
Karina F. Kaufman
Morgan Kitchen
Maria Kulow
Benjamin T. Logue
Johanna James Nielsen
Flint J. Pokorny
Sydney Polson
Tessa Elise Rodgers
Elizabeth G. Sossaman
Andrea L. Stigers
Rachel A. Stoinski
Kolbey Thomas Wells
Tina Yaw
Riverton
Citlalli Almejo-Ponce
Ridgely T. Briggs
Cody R. Chancellor
Micah R. Conner
Jayd M. Dion
Jackson R. Ellison
Patricia Ann Pingree
Destiny Prom
Emily F. Roseno
Cameron S. Schoening
Connor D. Wilkinson
Thane L. Zickefoose
Ten Sleep
Madison Leigh Anderson
Zayne Cooper
Riley Marie Erickson
Byron J. Powell
Clarissa A. Stephenson
Thermopolis
Elizabeth K. Lofink
Jake Michael Maksin
Aron C. Markow
Haley McDermott
Linsey J. Reed
Jeffery W. Van Antwerp
Cade John-Martin Zupan
Worland
Madison M. DuPree
Sariah Mackenzie Durrant
Hunter J. Elliott
Shania L. Hernandez
Dalton J. Jeffries
Joshua Luke Kelton
Katelin N. Scheuerman
Brooke Seidel
Levi D. Sinn
Charlee E. Townsend
Aaron Thomas Vigil
Emily Morgan Wheeler
Tatum M. Zimmerman