UW Fall Semester Dean’s & Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls: Local Students

The University of Wyoming lists 75 students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties on the 2020 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students are:

Crowheart

Ranelle Jean Hindman

Dubois

Julia E. Halmay

Amber M. Sessock

Katelyn R. Suda

Ethete

Chelsea N. Bad Hawk

Fort Washakie

Veronica Acosta-Engavo

Nolan Mosley Smith

Jade Ware

Hudson

Courtney Ganiece Derby

Noah Ryan Knell

Ryann P. Koivupalo

Lander

Tiffany Baldez

Allison N. Brown

Erin Michael Burns

Joseph Colton Crane

Mieke Erlandson

Karina Lynn M. Estep

Molly Fehringer

Alexis L. Fontaine

Lauren Argyle Fontaine

Madison L. Grogan

Mia Holt

Carly Samantha Hutson

Ellie Jones

Rachel P. Kauffman

Karina F. Kaufman

Morgan Kitchen

Maria Kulow

Benjamin T. Logue

Johanna James Nielsen

Flint J. Pokorny

Sydney Polson

Tessa Elise Rodgers

Elizabeth G. Sossaman

Andrea L. Stigers

Rachel A. Stoinski

Kolbey Thomas Wells

Tina Yaw

Riverton

Citlalli Almejo-Ponce

Ridgely T. Briggs

Cody R. Chancellor

Micah R. Conner

Jayd M. Dion

Jackson R. Ellison

Patricia Ann Pingree

Destiny Prom

Emily F. Roseno

Cameron S. Schoening

Connor D. Wilkinson

Thane L. Zickefoose

Ten Sleep

Madison Leigh Anderson

Zayne Cooper

Riley Marie Erickson

Byron J. Powell

Clarissa A. Stephenson

Thermopolis

Elizabeth K. Lofink

Jake Michael Maksin

Aron C. Markow

Haley McDermott

Linsey J. Reed

Jeffery W. Van Antwerp

Cade John-Martin Zupan

Worland

Madison M. DuPree

Sariah Mackenzie Durrant

Hunter J. Elliott

Shania L. Hernandez

Dalton J. Jeffries

Joshua Luke Kelton

Katelin N. Scheuerman

Brooke Seidel

Levi D. Sinn

Charlee E. Townsend

Aaron Thomas Vigil

Emily Morgan Wheeler

Tatum M. Zimmerman