UPDATED: H.S. Basketball scores from local teams & CWC

This week’s high school basketball results from Thursday and Friday, boys and girls, and Saturday’s schedule:

Thursday:

The Shoshoni Boys scored 19 points in overtime to overcome Dubois 80 to 66 last night in Shoshoni.

At Pavillion, the Wind River Boys raced to a 63-41 conference win over Wyoming Indian in the Chiefs first game of the season. Wiley Shearer led a trio of Cougars in Double Figures with 13 points, Trey Mullholland added 11 and Jaden Miller had 10. For the Chiefs, Austin Hill was the leading scorer with nine points.

At Lander, the Tiger boys defeated Lyman 74-57.

In Girls action, Shoshoni’s Lady Blue raced to a 69-9 win over Dubois,

The two-time defending state champion Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs rolled to a 61-43 win over the Lady Cougars from Wind River. Sandi Friday led Wyoming Indian with 22 points while Chauntee Redman added four treys to finish with 14. Wind River’s Hadlee Becker was high for the Lady Cougars with 16.

The Lander Valley Lady Tigers had a close one, edging the Lyman girls 42 to 40.

The St. Stephens Indian School Eagles announced yesterday that only the Lady Eagles would be playing today at Dubois and Saturday at Burlington. Apparently the boys team is short of players for their opening week.

This weekend’s schedule

Friday

Riverton at Jackson, Postponed due to conditions over Togwotee Pass

Lander Valley Tigers 47, Wheatland 40

Wheatland 41, Lander Valley Lady Tigers 32

St. Stephens Girls at Dubois, Postponed due to shortage of players on Dubois team

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies 85, Thermopolis 54

Rocky Mountain Girls 47, Thermopolis Lady Cats 41

#5 Buffalo 61, #1 Worland Warriors 56

Worland Warriors Girls 52, Douglas 50

Greybull at Wyoming Indian, cancelled

Saturday

Riverton at Star Valley, 12:30 & 2 (broadcast on KTAK 93.9 and video on Wyotoday.com)

Mountain View at Lander Valley, 3:00 & 4:30

Big Piney at Wyoming Indian, 1:30 & 3:00 (broadcast on KFCW 93.1 and video on Wyotoday.com)

Thermopolis at Worland, 2:30 & 4:00 (Broadcast on KDNO, 101.7)

St. Stephens Girls at Burlington

Dubois at Riverside, 1:00 & 2:30

Wright Quad-Boys

Shoshoni at Wright Noon

Wind River at Wright 2 p.m.

Shoshoni vs Glenrock at Wright 4 p.m.

Wind River at Wright, 6 p.m.

Shoshoni Quad-Girls

Glenrock vs Shoshoni 11 a.m. (Main)

Wright vs Wind River 11:30 (Aux)

Wright vs Shoshoni, 2:30 (Main)

Glenrock vs Wind River, 2:30 (Aux)

FINAL: Central Wyoming College- Men

CWC 113 Colorado Northwestern CC 83