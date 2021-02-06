Cowboys and Rams Close Out Series on Saturday

Game on CBS Sports Network



The Wyoming Cowboys will host the Colorado State Rams on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium in the series finale. The contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Wyoming will wear special Red, White and Blue jerseys honor the State of Wyoming, as it will mark the first time Wyoming has worn their One Wyoming Edition Jersey.

For more information regarding tickets for Saturday’s game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

Notes From The Opener

– Wyoming added 10 three pointers and has hit 10 or more in a game in seven-straight games.

– Colorado State shot 55 percent from the field for the game and 61 percent in the second half. The Rams also held a 33-27 advantage on the glass for the night.

– Junior Hunter Maldonado scored 14 points and reached 1,000 for his career.

– Maldonado is the 39th Cowboy to reach the 1,000 point club and the third-straight



– Cowboy from Colorado to reach the mark after Alan Herndon and Hayden Dalton did so during the 2017-18 season, as Maldonado was a freshman.

– Maldonado has scored in double-figures in 13 games this season and 52 times in his career.

– Junior Drake Jeffries scored a fast break bucket in the first half, his first points not via the three ball since the Boise State game on Jan. 13.

– Freshman Xavier DuSell added 17 points for his ninth game in double-figures this season.

– DuSell has scored in double-figures in in seven of his last nine games. DuSell added five three pointers, as his career five was five heading into the game.

– Freshman Marcus Williams added 17 points and has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season. Williams also led the Pokes with six assists.

– Sophomore Kwane Marble II added 10 points for his ninth game in double-figures and 20th of his career.

About The Series

Wyoming and Colorado State will meet for the 236th time on Saturday. The game will also mark the 117th meeting between the schools in Laramie. Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Rams by a mark of 136-99.

Up Next

Wyoming heads to Utah State to take on the Aggies on Wednesday evening in Logan. The contest is set for a 6 p.m. start on Stadium.

