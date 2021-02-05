Pandemic Caused Large Job Losses in Second Qtr. 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions hit Wyoming in second quarter 2020, widespread job losses were seen in the state, According to the Department of Workforce Services Research and Planning Section.

From second quarter 2019 to second quarter 2020, Wyoming lost 26,733 jobs (-9.6%) and total payroll fell by $216.5 million (-6.4%). The largest job losses occurred in leisure & hospitality (-10,255 jobs), mining (including oil & gas; -4,541 jobs), local government (including public schools & colleges; -3,191 jobs), construction (-1,695 jobs), retail trade (-1,406 jobs), and professional & business services (-1,251 jobs). Smaller job losses were seen in health care & social assistance (-960 jobs), other services (-775 jobs), wholesale trade (-725 jobs), and manufacturing (-593 jobs). Employment fell in all of Wyoming’s 23 counties.

Teton County lost 4,587 jobs (-21.8%) and its total payroll fell by $13.6 million (-5.7%). The largest job losses occurred in leisure & hospitality, retail trade, transportation & warehousing, and other services. Job gains were seen in the construction sector.

Advertisement

Employment in Natrona County fell by 4,079 jobs (-10.4%) and its total payroll decreased by $58.5 million (-11.8%). Large job losses were seen in leisure & hospitality, mining (including oil & gas), wholesale trade, professional & business services, construction, manufacturing, and local government. Employment also fell in retail trade, information, and health care & social assistance.

Sweetwater County lost 2,994 jobs (-13.2%) and its total payroll fell by $53.1 million (-15.4%). Employment fell in mining (including oil & gas), construction, leisure & hospitality, local government, professional & business services, and transportation & warehousing.

Laramie County lost 2,692 jobs (-5.7%) and its total payroll declined by $8.3 million (-1.5%). Large job losses were see in leisure & hospitality, retail trade, local government, mining (including oil & gas), health care & social assistance, information, and construction.

Advertisement

Employment in Campbell County fell by 2,365 jobs (-9.3%) and its total payroll decreased by $34.3 million (-9.4%). Sizeable job losses occurred in mining (including oil & gas), local government, leisure & hospitality, construction, wholesale trade, professional & business services, and transportation & warehousing. Employment rose slightly in retail trade.

Park County lost 1,809 jobs (-12.7%) and its total payroll decreased by $5.5 million (-3.9%). Leisure & hospitality lost more than 1,000 jobs and smaller job losses were seen in local government, retail trade, and manufacturing.

Converse County’s employment fell by 1,129 jobs (-15.6%) and its total payroll decreased by $15.7 million (-15.4%). Large job losses were seen in construction, mining (including oil & gas), and local government.

Fremont County’s data may be found here.

Visit our website at https://doe.state.wy.us/LMI/20Q2_QCEW/toc.htm for detailed tables for each county.

Preview—Third Quarter (July through September) 2020 Local Jobs and Payroll

Preliminary data show that from third quarter 2019 to third quarter 2020, employment fell by approximately 22,800 jobs (-8.0%) and total payroll fell by $282 million (-8.1%). Large job losses were seen in leisure & hospitality (approximately 6,100 jobs), mining (including oil & gas, approximately 5,950 jobs), construction (approximately 2,700 jobs) local government (including public schools & colleges, approximately 1,900 jobs), and wholesale trade (approximately 1,050 jobs).

Industry employment data for third quarter 2020 are available at https://doe.state.wy.us/LMI/QCEW_OTY/toc.htm.