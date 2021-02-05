Cowgirls, Cowboys drop first Border War games

The Wyoming Cowgirls came up short Thursday night in Fort Collins, Colo., as Wyoming dropped its first game of a two-game series with Colorado State, 69-61. Quinn Weidemann led four Cowgirls in double figures with 15 points in the loss.

Weidemann went 6-of-13 from the floor in the contest while hitting a pair from beyond-the-arc. Weidemann also notched three rebounds and game-highs with four assists and two steals on the night. Tommi Olson scored a career-high 14 points for the Cowgirls (8-8, 6-7 MW), also on 6-for-13 shooting and added nine boards. Alba Sanchez Ramos and McKinley Bradshaw each added 11 points apiece while Sanchez Ramos grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to record her first career double-double.

The Rams (13-2, 9-2 MW), who won their sixth straight Thursday, took control of the game late in the second quarter, as they ended the first half on a 12-3 run the final four minutes of the second to push a 27-23 lead, into a 39-26 advantage at the half.

For the game, the Cowgirls shot 23-for-54, a 42.6 percent clip while CSU was 26-of-57, 45.6 percent. The Rams also went 6-of-9 from 3-point range and made 11-of-12 at the free-throw line. The Cowgirls missed six of their 16 free-throw attempts while going 5-of-12 from 3-point range.

Wyoming had a slight edge in points off turnovers, 7-4, while CSU outscored the Cowgirls in the paint by just two, 36-34 and in second-chance points, 6-4.

The Cowgirls will look to avoid the sweep Saturday afternoon in the second game of the series with the Rams, tipping off in Fort Collins at 1 p.m.

Cowboys Fall in Closing Seconds to Colorado State, 74-72

The Wyoming Cowboys dropped a heartbreaker to Colorado State on Thursday evening, as a field goal in the closing seconds by the Rams proved to be a winner in a 74-72 loss in the Arena-Auditorium. The Pokes fall to 10-8 on the season and 4-7 in conference play with the Rams moving to 13-4 overall and 10-3 in conference play. Junior Hunter Maldonado reached 1,000 career points in the contest becoming the 39th Cowboy to do so.

“First, I want to thank the fans who came out tonight,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “It felt like a regular basketball game tonight to hear the fans cheering. I know our kids appreciated it, and we as a coaching staff appreciated it. I hope we’re able to have another good crowd on Saturday. I thought our effort defensively in the first half was really good. In the second half, they (CSU) shot 61 percent and for the game they shot 55 percent. We still had a chance to win the game because of the way we played offensively, but we have to learn that the discipline you have to have defensively in a game like this is something you have to maintain the entire game.”

Maldonado becomes the third-straight native of Colorado to score 1,000 career points following Alan Herndon and Hayden Dalton. He added 14 points and tied for the team lead with six rebounds. Freshmen Marcus Williams and Xavier DuSell added 17 points apiece. DuSell knocked down five threes with Williams also adding six assists. Sophomore Kwane Marble II added 10 points and six rebounds.

“We had some really good looks down the stretch, but hopefully the next time we won’t put ourselves in that situation if our defense can get a little better,” Linder said. “Our guys did play hard and we talked about being Cowboy Tough. We kept them off the offensive glass — that was an emphasis heading into this game. (David) Roddy only had one offensive rebound, which was important for us to limit him.”

Wyoming was held to only nine three pointers after hitting 10 or more in six-straight games. Colorado State shot 55 percent from the field for the game and 61 percent in the second half. The Rams also held a 33-27 advantage on the glass for the night.

Wyoming and Colorado State wrap up their season series on Saturday. The game is slated for a 4 p.m. start and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.



