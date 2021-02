Mar 30, 1967 – Jan 28, 2021

Graveside services for Robyn Nadine Blackburn, 53, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Blackburn Cemetery. A Wake will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 1527 Elmwood Dr., Beavercreek.

Ms. Blackburn passed away on January 28, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming.

She was born on March 30, 1967 in Billings, Montana, daughter of Edward and Shirley (HighPine) Blackburn.

Robyn loved spending time with her grandbabies, listening to music baking bread, walking, attending the casino and was a very family-oriented person.

She spent time living in Billings, MT, Idaho, California, Alaska, Arizona, Utah and Wyoming.

She was a baptized member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and belonged to the Native American Church.

Survivors include her children, Malcom Whiteplume, Winterhawk Goodman, John Goodman, James Goodman, Gentry Blackburn, Gary Blackburn, Dreco Blackburn, Basil Blackburn, Tywol Wolfname, Sterling Wolfname, Garrett Blackburn, Lamont Shakespeare, Zoe Roman, Cholo Roman, Jakota Wolfname, Laugun Shakespeare, Jaeshawn Friday, Jamie Goodman, Dawn Wolfname, Carmella Lambert, Javon Lynch, Pauline SittingEagle; brothers, Glen Blackburn, Ronnie Kane, Rickey Blackburn, (JJ) Kenneth Blackburn, Martin Blackburn, Tiger HighPine, Randi Lionsmane; sisters, Sherry Blackburn, Geraldine El Roman, Penny Blackburn, Chalice Duran, Tina Jenkins, Mona Blackburn, Sarah Willow, Melody St.Clair, Sandra Little Whiteman; Frank and Cindi Shakespeare, Chalces Shakespeare, Roberto Duran.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Shirley Blackburn, Larry HighPine, Ray and Mabel HighPine and her husband James Goodman.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.