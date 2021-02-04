Oct 20, 2020 – Jan 27, 2021

Elijah Joseph Fus, 3 months, passed away January 27, 2021 at Sage West Hospital in Riverton.

Elijah was born on October 20, 2020 in Denver, Colorado to Timothy and Rashelle (Foos) Fus.

He is survived by his parents: Tim and Rashelle, grandparents: Robert Foos, Joe and Cindy Fus, Great Grandparents: Tim and Joy Cornell, and Alvin and Betty Foos, brothers: Ezra, Jaxon, Atticus and Raiden, Aunt: Natasha Fus, uncles: Ryan Foos, Randy Foos, Ryles Foos, Tyson (Nichole) Schledewits, Great Aunts and Uncles: Sherry and Leland Cornell, Rich Foos, Randy Foos, Ron Foos and also numerous cousins.

Family and close friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Neighborhood Alliance Church in Riverton