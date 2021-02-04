Cartoon Caption Contest Entries Sought by WHC

The month of February will be the Wyoming Humanities Caption Contest! Every week political cartoonists throughout the country and across the political spectrum apply their skills to capture events in the world of politics. Political cartoonists use visual metaphors and caricatures to address complicated political situations with humor and emotion. Wyoming Humanities has partnered with two Wyoming political cartoonists to create two original, uncaptioned cartoons. On February 1, 2021 you will be able to view the cartoon and submit your original captions on Facebook, Instagram or on the Wyoming Humanities ThinkWY.org website. Caption Contest winners and prizes will be announced on March 5, 2021.

HOW IT WORKS:

This week cartoonist Greg Kearney’s cartoons were posted on Facebook, Instagram and ThinkWY.org, one with a caption and the other without. In the comment section on Facebook and Instagram post your caption and it will be submitted. On the ThinkWY.org website follow this link to submit your caption. Only one caption per person. On February 15, 2021 Ryan Stop’s cartoon will posted on the same three channels and you will have a second opportunity to win the cartoon caption contest. First place, second place and honorable mention winners will be chosen.

This cartoon needs a caption. See how to submit one above.

This contest is part of our “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.”

Greg Kearney is known for putting pen to paper and touching on recent issues affecting Americans. He has been drawing cartoons for newspapers, many of them political in nature, since his days as a high school student. He continued drawing cartoons through his college days and landed a job as the cartoonist for the Casper Star Tribune in Wyoming, where he spent the bulk of his career until he became an independent syndicated cartoonist. Presently, Kearney draws cartoons for newspapers in Maine, Kansas, Wyoming and Montana. “Generally, I just look at the leading stories in the states where I provide cartoons to on any given day and select a story or issue from a story to draw about.” Kearney finds inspiration for his cartoons focusing on issues affecting the readership areas for the newspapers for whom he draws. Kearney noted he has been fortunate to do what he loves.