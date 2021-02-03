Wanita Ann Day, 38, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at the University of UtahMedical Center. A wake will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 6:00 pm at Noseep Lane, North Fork Road at Fort Washakie. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Noseep Lane, North Fork Rd, Fort Washakie at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie.

Please follow COVID-19 precautions and guidelines.