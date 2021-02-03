UW President’s Honor Roll 2020 Fall Semester released

The University of Wyoming lists 51 students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties on the 2020 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Crowheart

Riley Rux

Dubois

Ione R. Chandler

Amy Grant

Lander

Kailee S. Behunin

Sophia Bove

Caleb E. Cecrle

Emma Jo Comstock

Emma E. Crane

Abbigale L. Hamilton

Nicholas Kulow

Robin Larson

Makayla M. McPherson

Kenzie C. McPhie

Annikki M. Peterson

Danika R. Rohn

Alexiss Romero

Hannah N. Skinner

Jordan N. Troxel

Lucy Urbanski

Jackson G. Weller

Connor Michael Wilkinson

Madison Kristine Williams

Pavillion

Charles David Dechert

Ben Zoller

Riverton

Kaylee M. Bond

Troy Garret Cassity

Alicia Clarke

Adam R. Conner

Shaylee Laree Conner

Alexander S. Fabricus

Nicholas Shane Fenton

Kate Blythe Gamble

Miracle P. Gardner

Cora Jensen

Steven J. Jones

Mackenzie Kellner

Tonya D. Martin

Trevon J. Stevens

Gabrielle A. Vincent

Shoshoni

Katelyn Sims

Ten Sleep

Kinley M. Erickson

Thermopolis

Amanda D. Chism

Chloe Renae Crosby

Kaylee DeVries

Hannah R. Ozmon

Worland

Karter D. Dunham

Cherith R. Ferrett

Riley J. Harman

William M. Mortimer

Tommi Olson

BreAnna P. Parra



