UW President’s Honor Roll 2020 Fall Semester released

News
Article Updated: February 3, 2021
The University of Wyoming Student Union on the campus in Laramie. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The University of Wyoming lists 51 students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties on the 2020 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Crowheart            
Riley Rux

Dubois               
Ione R. Chandler
Amy Grant

Lander               
Kailee S. Behunin
Sophia Bove
Caleb E. Cecrle
Emma Jo Comstock
Emma E. Crane
Abbigale L. Hamilton
Nicholas Kulow
Robin Larson
Makayla M. McPherson
Kenzie C. McPhie
Annikki M. Peterson
Danika R. Rohn
Alexiss Romero
Hannah N. Skinner
Jordan N. Troxel
Lucy Urbanski
Jackson G. Weller
Connor Michael Wilkinson
Madison Kristine Williams

Pavillion            
Charles David Dechert
Ben Zoller

Riverton             
Kaylee M. Bond
Troy Garret Cassity
Alicia Clarke
Adam R. Conner
Shaylee Laree Conner
Alexander S. Fabricus
Nicholas Shane Fenton
Kate Blythe Gamble
Miracle P. Gardner
Cora Jensen
Steven J. Jones
Mackenzie Kellner
Tonya D. Martin
Trevon J. Stevens
Gabrielle A. Vincent

Shoshoni             
Katelyn Sims

Ten Sleep            
Kinley M. Erickson

Thermopolis          
Amanda D. Chism
Chloe Renae Crosby
Kaylee DeVries
Hannah R. Ozmon

Worland              
Karter D. Dunham
Cherith R. Ferrett
Riley J. Harman
William M. Mortimer
Tommi Olson
BreAnna P. Parra


