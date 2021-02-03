UW President’s Honor Roll 2020 Fall Semester released

The University of Wyoming lists 51 students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties on the 2020 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Crowheart
Riley Rux
Dubois
Ione R. Chandler
Amy Grant
Lander
Kailee S. Behunin
Sophia Bove
Caleb E. Cecrle
Emma Jo Comstock
Emma E. Crane
Abbigale L. Hamilton
Nicholas Kulow
Robin Larson
Makayla M. McPherson
Kenzie C. McPhie
Annikki M. Peterson
Danika R. Rohn
Alexiss Romero
Hannah N. Skinner
Jordan N. Troxel
Lucy Urbanski
Jackson G. Weller
Connor Michael Wilkinson
Madison Kristine Williams
Pavillion
Charles David Dechert
Ben Zoller
Riverton
Kaylee M. Bond
Troy Garret Cassity
Alicia Clarke
Adam R. Conner
Shaylee Laree Conner
Alexander S. Fabricus
Nicholas Shane Fenton
Kate Blythe Gamble
Miracle P. Gardner
Cora Jensen
Steven J. Jones
Mackenzie Kellner
Tonya D. Martin
Trevon J. Stevens
Gabrielle A. Vincent
Shoshoni
Katelyn Sims
Ten Sleep
Kinley M. Erickson
Thermopolis
Amanda D. Chism
Chloe Renae Crosby
Kaylee DeVries
Hannah R. Ozmon
Worland
Karter D. Dunham
Cherith R. Ferrett
Riley J. Harman
William M. Mortimer
Tommi Olson
BreAnna P. Parra