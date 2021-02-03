Twenty-eight More Covid-19 Related Deaths Confirmed

Twenty-eight more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Included in the latest count are two Fremont County residents, and older man and an older woman and one older man from Washakie County. Fremont County’s mortality from the virus is now 79 killed while Washakie County now has reported 26 deaths. The state death toll is now at 624 people.

· An older adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· Another older adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Carbon County woman died last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Carbon County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Carbon County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Fremont County woman died in December. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An adult Goshen County woman died in November. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility, was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Laramie County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· Another older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility, was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Natrona County man died last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility, was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Park County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Park County man died last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· Another older adult Park County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Sheridan County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility, was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Sheridan County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Sheridan County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An adult Sweetwater County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Teton County man died last month. He was hospitalized both within and outside of Wyoming; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Washakie County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Weston County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 624 coronavirus-related deaths, 44,469 lab-confirmed cases and 7,659 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.