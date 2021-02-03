One Honor Farm Covid-19 case reported; 32 cases at Rawlins Penitentiary

The number of positive Covid-19 cases at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton was noted at one inmate infection, as of Friday, January 29th.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections, in a news release, said there were three inmate positive cases at the Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, no cases at the Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle and at the Wyoming Women’s Center at Lusk, but 26 inmate cases at the State Penitentiary in Rawlins along with six staff positive cases.

According to the WDOC, working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medially monitored and managed by the Department and its health care provider, Corizon Health, Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines.