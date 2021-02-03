New surgeon joins SageWest

SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce board-certified general surgeon Mary MacGuire, M.D., has joined its staff. Dr. MacGuire is one of several physicians joining SageWest this year growing health care services close to home.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. MacGuire to SageWest Health Care,” said John Ferrelli, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “High quality surgical services are vital to our community and Dr. MacGuire’s expertise and experience will be important as we continually strive in meeting our communities’ healthcare needs.”

Dr. MacGuire has more than 35 years of experience with surgical care including trauma and critical care, cancer care surgery and general surgery. She joins SageWest from Wyoming Medical Center in Casper where she practiced for 28 years. Dr. MacGuire is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Dr. MacGuire completed her fellowship in trauma and critical care and her general surgery residency at Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz. She earned her medical degree from the University of Colorado in Denver, Colo.