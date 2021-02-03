Expect snow Wednesday East of the Divide; a little cooler

Snow will occur across most of western Wyoming into the afternoon today before decreasing in coverage by sunset. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northwest mountains where snowfall will top six inches. The western valleys could see 1 to 3 inches of snow. The snow spreads east of the Continental Divide through the day with generally light accumulations possibly mixed with rain at the lower elevations. The best chance for low elevation accumulating snow will be across Natrona and Johnson counties, mainly this afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusty in the usual locations. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. Colder temperatures are expected for the end of the week.

Today’s highs in the Bighorn and Wind River basins mostly in the low 40s with 32 at Dubois