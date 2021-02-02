Vaccination Snapshots – Total received to administered

As of this past Sunday, Fremont County had received 3,525 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 2,807 of those doses were administered. The county had also received 1,275 doses of the second vaccine, and 1,077 of those have gone into arms.

In Hot Springs County, 500 doses were received and 508 doses administered (some vials contained more that five doses). In second doses, 300 vaccines have been received and 108 administered.

Washakie County received 700 doses of the vaccine and, as of Sunday, 725 does have been administered, again because some vials contained and additional dose. Of second vaccines, 300 have been received and 55 administered.

This data from the Wyoming Department of Health. Overall, 83 percent of first doses received in the state have been administered while 36 percent of the follow-up, or second dose, have been given.

Graphics from the Wyoming Department of Health’s Covid vaccine information Website.