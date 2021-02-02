Total local Active Covid-19 Cases drops under 100, recoveries show gain

There were 21 new confirmed Covid-19 infections in Fremont County on Monday, no new cases in Washakie County and one new confirmed infection in Hot Springs County according to the Wyoming Department of Health. As of this morning, Fremont has 92 active cases (down by nine cases since Monday), Washakie 13 active (down by one case) and there are seven active cases in Hot Springs County (down by one from Monday).

