Pedestrian killed on 17-Mile when struck by pickup

A 46-year-old Wind River Reservation woman was killed when struck by a vehicle on the Seventeen Mile Road Sunday at 6:12 p.m. According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Melissa Brown was one of three individuals crossing the road at milepost 4.5 when a Westbound pickup truck came upon the group. Two of the party were able to avoid being struck but Brown was hit and died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department is investigating the crash. Weather conditions were clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the fatal crash.

The death was the 13th of 2021 compared with five on this date one year ago. The year 2020 ended the 12 months with a total of 128 fatalities, compared with 147 in 1919.