Scattered Clouds, Warmer Tuesday, Snow overnight

A high pressure system dominates Tuesday’s with with warmer temperatures and scattered high clouds. Tonight will see snow move into the northwest and west, before spreading east of the Divide Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. A cold snap is expected for the end of the week.

The Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from 9 pm tonight to 6 pm Wednesday. There will be snow across much of the Cowboy State with this new storm, but the heaviest amounts will be in the northwest and in the Bighhorns.