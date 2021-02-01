Wind River Basin Snowpack well below 30-year-median

Wyoming’s statewide snowpack/snow water equivalent (SWE) averages remained below average at 78 percent of median for this time of year, according to a Monday report from Wyoming NRCS Hydrologist Jim Fahey in Casper. There were no significant changes in snowpack/SWE numbers in the past week.

All mountains across Wyoming will have decent chances for snow—starting in the middle of the week and lasting through next weekend. The highest amounts of snow look to be in the northwestern and southeastern mountain areas.

The snowpack and SWE that feeds the Wind River Basin has slipped two points in the last two weeks and now stands at 69 percent of the 30 year median. On February 1 last year, the snowpack was measured at 99 percent of the median, so there is a 30 point difference from last year to current.

Advertisement

The portion of the Bighorn Mountains that flows into the Bighorn Basin this week is at 79 percent of the median, which is up two points from two weeks ago.

The Sweetwater River Basin dropped one point from last week and is now at 59 percent of the median. See the table below:

Note: The map may differ slightly from the table depending upon how many stations were reporting at the time. This report and a map displaying basin SWE percentages of median for the state may be found at: http://www.wrds.uwyo.edu/wrds/nrcs/nrcs.html. For information on the use of median vs. average go to http://www.wcc.nrcs.usda.gov/normals/median_average.htm