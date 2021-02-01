UW Cowgirls Sweep SDSU, Cowboys got the broom

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team used a balanced offensive scoring attack and another stellar defensive effort Saturday on its way to a 62-41 victory over San Diego State in the Arena-Auditorium, clinching the two-game sweep of the Aztecs.

The Cowgirls (8-7, 6-6 MW) shot 48.1 percent from the floor (26-54) in the win and also hit 10-of-23 (43.5 percent) from 3-point range on the day, while holding the Aztecs (5-10, 3-6 MW) to just 31.3 percent shooting and a 4-of-14 clip (28.6 percent) from beyond-the-arc.

“You got to be happy, happy for the kids once again,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson.

“Another great defensive effort and we were able to point some points together and get in the 60s. I’m really happy for them, for these two games they reaped the benefits of playing great defense. Unfortunately last week it just didn’t happen for us, we played great defense at Nevada but we couldn’t put enough offense together. But this week, coming home, in front of the fans, getting a couple of wins, everybody should feel good.”

McKinley Bradshaw led the way offensively for the Cowgirls as she scored 11 points off the bench and went 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Bradshaw also grabbed five rebounds and tallied a steal in the win. Jaye Johnson was the other Cowgirl in double figures Saturday as she added 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting overall and 2-of-4 from deep and also got a block defensively.

Quinn Weidemann chipped in with nine points on a 4-of-8 day and also had three assists. Alba Sanchez Ramos added eight and pulled down five boards while Tommi Olson and Marta Savic each scored six points in the win. Olson also added six boards and a game-high four assists and four steals while Savic pulled down five rebounds off the bench. Freshmen Ola Ustowska and Landri Hudson added five and three, respectively. The 3-pointer from Hudson in the fourth quarter were her first points as a Cowgirl. A total of 10 Cowgirls scored in the win.

Wyoming got off to a much better start offensively in game two against the Aztecs, hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter after making just one the entire game Thursday night. The Cowgirls ended the first on a 12-0 scoring run after trailing 7-5 with 5:29 to go in the quarter, thanks to five points each from Bradshaw and Weidemann and led 17-7 after one.

The second quarter was a defensive struggle for the both teams as UW put up just seven points in the frame while holding SDSU to eight, leading to a 24-15 advantage at the half for the Cowgirls. The two teams went nearly the final two minutes of the half without scoring.

UW opened the second half Saturday much like it did in Thursday’s win as the offense came alive. The Cowgirls were able to lengthen their seven-point lead to 39-24, thanks to a quick 8-0 run that spanned just 1:20 of game time. Bradshaw hit a pair of 3-pointers during that stretch and a hook shot in the paint from Savic pushed the UW lead to 15 with 2:58 to play. SDSU would pull to within 42-30 at the end of the quarter thanks to a Mallory Adams 3-pointer.

In the fourth, it was all Cowgirls as they led by double digits the entire quarter. The big run for Wyoming came during the middle portion of the frame as it led 44-34 with 7:41 to play, from that point, the Cowgirls went on an 11-2 run and pushed the lead to 55-36 with just 4:25 to play. Johnson and Olson each scored a pair of buckets during the run and capped it with a fastbreak layup from Olson to Johnson after an Olson steal.

“I think the energy level for our team was up for both games, thanks to the fans. It was good for both teams to play in front of them, especially when you’re at home and the fans can help you get over the hump during tough moments and during the ups-and-downs of a game. It’s always great to be at home,” continued Mattinson.

The Cowgirls once again had a big rebounding advantage in the win, out-rebounding the Aztecs 37-25. UW also had another strong night inside, scoring 30 points in the paint to SDSU’s 10 while also enjoying a 15-7 edge in points off turnovers and outscored SDSU nine to one in fast break points in the victory.

After their second consecutive home sweep, the Cowgirls will next hit the road to face Border Rival and league-leading Colorado State in a pair of contests. Game one tips off at 6 p.m., Thursday, February 4 with the series finale Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cowboys Fall to Aztecs in Series Finale

The Wyoming Cowboys (10-7 overall, 4-6 MW) could not overcome another hot start by San Diego State (13-4 overall, 7-3 MW) falling on the road by a score of 98-71 on Saturday evening inside Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.

“San Diego State really tough us what winning looks like on the defensive end of the floor,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We need to learn from our mistakes and take a step in the right direction. We are going to keep competing.”

The Pokes were led by freshman Marcus Williams added 18 points, as he has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season, which was Thursday’s season opener. Freshman Xavier DuSell with 11 points for his eighth game this season scoring in double-figures. He has scored in double-figures in six of his last eight games. Freshman Jeremiah Oden added 11 points off the bench for his fifth game in double figures and first since Boise State on Jan. 13. Sophomore Kwane Marble II also got to double-figures adding 11 points.

The two teams combined for 21 threes on the night with San Diego State adding 11 and the Pokes adding 10. SDSU outrebounded the Pokes 35-20 for the game including 15 second chance points. The Aztecs shot 61 from the field with the Pokes finishing at 44 percent. The 71 points by the Pokes was the most against the Aztecs in conference play this season.

Wyoming hosts Colorado State on Thursday in the first edition of the Border War at 7 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network.

