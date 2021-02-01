Breaking News

Total Active Covid-19 Cases dropping locally

News
Article Updated: February 1, 2021
Comments Off on Total Active Covid-19 Cases dropping locally
People without symptoms can shed the virus through breathing, talking, singing and coughing, which is why public health officials ask the public to be proactive and wear at cloth mask. Image: Pixabay.com

There were 21 new confirmed Covid-19 infections in Fremont County over the weekend, two new cases in Washakie County and none in Hot Springs County. As of this morning, Fremont has 101 active cases (down by 25 cases in the last seven days), Washakie 14 active (down by two cases) and there are eight active cases in Hot Springs County (down from 33 one week ago today).

Advertisement
  • Current Active Covid-19 cases in each county: WDH
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: