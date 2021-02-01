Skier Triggers Avalanche in GTNP Backcountry

Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received an emergency call at approximately 2:30 p.m. today, Sunday, January 31, about several skiers involved in an avalanche in the Olive Oil area located in south east Grand Teton National Park. Park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue members jointly responded.

Four skiers were skiing the east face of Olive Oil when one of the skiers triggered an avalanche. All the skiers were caught in the slide, estimated to be 40-feet wide and 2-3 feet deep. One of the skiers was able to dial 911 and reach Teton Interagency Dispatch Center to ask for help and provide location information.

The Teton County Search and Rescue helicopter with park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue members responded. One of the skiers, Stanley Edwards, age 52 of Driggs, Idaho, suffered an injury and was short hauled to a landing zone at Teton Village where he was then transported to St. John’s Health Center in Jackson. The other three skiers were able to ski out with emergency responders.

Anyone planning to recreate in the backcountry should visit the Bridger-Teton National Forest Avalanche Center at https://www.jhavalanche.org/ to read and understand the avalanche forecast. There is a Grand Teton National Park-specific discussion located under snowpack information on the website. Anyone recreating in avalanche terrain should practice safe travel practices.

Short-haul is a rescue technique where an individual or individuals, often with gear, are suspended below the helicopter on a 150 to 250-foot rope. This method allows a rescuer more direct access to an injured party, and it is often used in the Teton Range where conditions make it difficult to land a helicopter in the steep and rocky terrain.