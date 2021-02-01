Second Round of Urban Deer hunt on agenda for Riverton Council

Riverton’s City Council will have its first meeting in February on Tuesday evening. The agenda calls for selection of the engineering consultant for the West Sunset Street project and to renew an application for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Chapter 56 Urban Deer Herd Reduction program.

Airport leases for floor displays for the Brunton Company and the Fremont County Museums are up for review and the city’s quarterly fiscal health report will be presented.

City staff will also be looking to schedule dates for discussion of contract for services applications, the council goal setting process and the budget calendar. City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said the calendars will be set in advance to allow for significant public notice in advance in case more than three council members attend any one session.

The Finance Committee of the council meets at 6:45 p.m. followed by the 7 p.m. regular meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers. The public is welcome to attend with socially distanced seating. The meeting is also telecast on the city’s cable channel #191, the city’s Youtube channel and on its Facebook page.

See the agenda below: