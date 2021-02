Monday’s weather features a high pressure system over the area through tomorrow with mid and high clouds streaming across the sky. Temperatures will be warmer and there will be gusty winds in the usual locations. The next chances for snow are late tomorrow into Wednesday. A cold snap is expected for the end of the week.

Advertisement

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 40s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with 32 at Jeffrey City and 39 at Dubois. Tonight’s lows mostly in the middle teens.