Weekend High School Basketball Scores

Boys
3A #1 Worland 79 #3 Lander 63
2A Wind River 77, 1A H.E.M. 52
3A – #5 Buffalo 68, Thermopolis 42
2A – Shoshoni 64, Riverside 41
Girls
3A #2 Lander Valley 48, #5 Worland 29
2A #4 Shoshoni 46, Riverside 39
Buffalo 61, Thermopolis 48
1A #4 H.E.M. 53, 2A Wind River 26
Saturday:
Lander Valley Boys 52, Lovell 30
Lander Valley Girls 59, Lovell 39
Big Piney 61 Boys, Shoshoni 53
Shoshoni Lady Blue 40, Big Piney 38
Dubois Boys 71, Meeteetse 56
Meeteetse Girls 41, Dubois 26
Rawlins Boys 83, Worland 78
Worland Girls 59, Rawlins 45
Thermopolis Boys 72, Burlington 46
Thermopolis Lady Cats, 70, Burlington 51