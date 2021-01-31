Breaking News

Weekend High School Basketball Scores

Article Updated: January 31, 2021
Boys

3A #1 Worland 79 #3 Lander 63

2A Wind River 77, 1A H.E.M. 52

3A – #5 Buffalo 68, Thermopolis 42

2A – Shoshoni 64, Riverside 41

Girls

3A #2 Lander Valley 48, #5 Worland 29

2A #4 Shoshoni 46, Riverside 39

Buffalo 61, Thermopolis 48

1A #4 H.E.M. 53, 2A Wind River 26

Saturday:

Lander Valley Boys 52, Lovell 30

Lander Valley Girls 59, Lovell 39

Big Piney 61 Boys, Shoshoni 53

Shoshoni Lady Blue 40, Big Piney 38

Dubois Boys 71, Meeteetse 56

Meeteetse Girls 41, Dubois 26

Rawlins Boys 83, Worland 78

Worland Girls 59, Rawlins 45

Thermopolis Boys 72, Burlington 46

Thermopolis Lady Cats, 70, Burlington 51

