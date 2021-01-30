State Agencies to Determine impacts of Leasing Ban

Governor Gordon Issues Executive Order Directing State Agencies to Determine Impacts of Federal Oil and Gas Lease Ban

Governor Mark Gordon has issued an Executive Order (EO) directing state agencies to examine the financial impacts of President Biden’s ban on new sales of federal oil and gas leases as well as the potential legal options available to Wyoming.

“These orders issued by the new administration are a direct attack on Wyoming and our way of life. I am directing members of my cabinet to examine the economic, financial and workforce impacts of the President’s actions,” Governor Gordon said. “I will continue to fight these misguided and destructive policies by all means necessary. The way to move America forward is not through crushing her Western states.”

Executive Order 2021-01 includes four components. Along with instructing state agencies to examine the financial impacts of the drilling ban, it also asks them to examine the impacts to oil and gas employment in Wyoming. In addition, the Governor’s EO instructs agencies to coordinate with the Governor’s Office on efforts to challenge the order, as well as identify potential litigation that the state may want to pursue.

Executive Order 2021-01 is attached and may be found on Governor Gordon’s website.