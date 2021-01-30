SDSU vs Wyoming Series Concludes Saturday

The Wyoming Cowboys and San Diego State Aztecs close out their season series on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. MT in a contest on CBS Sports network. It will be the 87th meeting between the two schools and the 41st in San Diego.

Earlier in the day, the Wyoming Cowgirls will face the Lady Aztecs at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, tip=off is at 1 p.m. Today’s game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the 25 stations of the Cowgirl Radio Network with Keith Kelley on the call.



Fans can listen to the Cowboys contest from San Diego, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

Notes From Opener

In the opener, the Cowboys were led by sophomore Kwane Marble II, who added 15 points for his seventh game in double-figures this season and his third-straight.

Marble II also tied a career high with nine rebounds.

Freshman forward Graham Ike with 10 for his second-straight game in double figures since debuting last weekend. He also added six rebounds.

Freshman Marcus Williams did not reach double-figures for the first time this season, but did added five assists for the night.

Junior Hunter Maldonado has 991 career points and is nine short of 1,000 for his career and could be the 39th Cowboy to reach 1,000 career points.

Wyoming allowed 11 three pointers on the night, as Wyoming had allowed 11 total makes in the last three games combined.

The Aztecs were lethal in transition in the contest scoring 17 points and adding 15 points off turnovers.

The Aztecs, who scored 63 points in the first half for the most in the first frame in MW history had four players in double-figures.

Jordan Schakel added 16 points and six rebounds. Matt Mitchell added 13 points and seven rebounds

About The Series

Wyoming trails in the all-time series against the Aztecs 41-45 in a series that dates back to 1979. The Pokes hold an 11-29 all-time record against SDSU in San Diego. The Aztecs have won five of the last six meetings.

Up Next

Wyoming hosts Colorado State on Thursday in the first edition of the Border War at 7 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network.

