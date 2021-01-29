Worland bests Lander Valley

The top ranked boys team in the state for the last two years, the Worland Warriors, visited number three Lander Valley last night and solidified their hold on the top spot with a 79 to 63 win over the Tigers at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse.

In the girls game, the number two Lady Tigers earned the home team a split for the night as they rolled to a 53-26 win over the number five Lady Warriors.

Today’s games will have Wind River at H.E.M, Shoshoni at Riverside and Buffalo at Thermopolis. Saturday, the Tigers look back to return to their winning ways against Lovell.

Riverton has the week off.