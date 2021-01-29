Breaking News

New weather show on tap Monday on KVOW, 1450

January 29, 2021
Tim Troutman is the Riverton National Weather Service Warning Coordinator meteorologist.

This programming note, starting Monday after the 9 a.m. news on KVOW, AM 1450, Host Kirk Baxter will chat each week with the National Weather Service’s Tim Troutman, the warning coordinator meteorologist at the Riverton NWS Office. Learn about the workings of our local weather station with this new program.

