Friday’s weather calls for light snow to develop across the western mountains this morning and continue through Saturday. Light accumulations are expected. Breezy to windy conditions today and tonight. High pressure and warmer temperatures for Sunday to Tuesday.

Today’s highs in the Bighorn and Wind River Basins will be mostly in the mid to upper 40s with 39 at Dubois and 50 at Worland. Tonight’s lows in the 20s. Breezy conditions from the South Southwest with gusts to 26 mph.

