Wyoming Naturalist Program Launched, to meet at Boysen State Park in May

For those with a hankering to learn more about the great outdoors and garner the title of Certified Wyoming Master Naturalist, the opportunity has arrived. With the launch of Wyoming’s Master Naturalist Program, the state joins many others in hosting a program that trains participants to be environmental stewards and to teach that stewardship to others.

The Wyoming Naturalist Program is coordinated by a committee of state agencies and non-profits that includes Audubon Rockies, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming State Parks, the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute, and University of Wyoming Extension. The training will include lessons in biodiversity, ecology, conservation, management and interpretation. The 2020 program will include lessons hosted at Boysen State Park May 22-23.

Jacelyn Downey, Audubon Rockies’ education program manager, said “Wyoming is an amazing state with cool projects in need of volunteers. Becoming a Wyoming Master Naturalist provides an opportunity to assist with research projects or pass on knowledge via outdoor classrooms. Each person picks the volunteer opportunity that appeals to them.”

Advertisement

The 2021 inaugural class is full, but individuals are encouraged to apply for the program next year to become leaders in the effort to protect our natural resources and the special places where we live.

For more information, please see the Wyoming Naturalist Program at https://wyomingnaturalists.wyomingbiodiversity.org or call Dan Bach with Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails at 307-777-6314.