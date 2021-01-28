Warning wands placed on Main St. Pedestrian Island: Motorists take heed

New orange wands have been placed on the pedestrian refuge island on Main Street (see attached pictures taken this morning, Jan. 28, 2021. (Photographs are of Robert Scheidemantel and Doug Etsinger of the Wyoming Department of Transportation).

This is the third time orange wands have been replaced on the pedestrian refuge median, which is tied to the ongoing Main Street ADA project. This median and button-activated flashing sign provide pedestrian refuge when crossing Main Street in conjunction with the Rails to Trails Pathway.

The City of Riverton, contractor S&S Builders, LLC, and WYDOT workers have replaced the orange wands on the pedestrian refuge median, which have been run over numerous times. WYDOT Photos

Bottom line: Drivers must pay attention in this area for pedestrians. The new median was installed to protect pedestrians as they cross the 5 lanes of Main Street on the Rails to Trails Pathway. A button-activated flashing sign, destroyed last fall by an unknown driver, will be replaced this spring.