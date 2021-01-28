Breaking News

Snow in the West, Wind Corridor active today

Article Updated: January 28, 2021
Snow will continue today across western Wyoming today according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton, decreasing this evening. Strong winds are again expected across eastern Fremont County and Natrona County. Today’s highs in the Bighorn and Wind River Basins will be in the high 30s to low 40s ranging from 37 at Dubois to 49 at Worland.

