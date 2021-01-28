Jan 15, 1970 – Jan 25, 2021

A memorial graveside for Rose Gasson-Carlos will be held at noon on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Rose Gasson-Carlos (POTTER) was born in Riverton Wyoming to Charles E. Potter (Chuck) and Beatrice M. Buckman (Bea) on January 15, 1970.

Rose spent her life living in various states and cities throughout her life. At a young age she and her family lived in Billings MT and later moved to Arapahoe WY. Later on in life she moved to Pico Rivera CA with her mother where she was employed with Boeing. After this time she returned to WY living in Riverton, Arapahoe, Mill creek, and Casper. Rose remarried and moved to Denver CO where she was employed at the Denver Indian Center. She then returned to WY and later moved to Mississippi and then to South Dakota. Her final residence was in Laramie WY.

Rose did not have any children of her own but accepted all her nieces, nephews and grandchildren as her own children. She loved them all dearly as they loved her. Each shared their own close relationship with her. They will miss all the hugs, fixing boo boos, slobbery kisses, and the time and patients she had with them all. She enjoyed cruzn with the kids, taking them to movies, carnivals and school functions.

Rose was very articulate, and could create something beautiful out of nothing. Rose was a very caring and giving person and would literally give a loved one or a stranger the shirt off her back. Her big heart perpetuated love and kindness to each and every person she met in her life. Although she is not here with us on earth she will remain in the hearts of all her friends, adopted family and family because of her kindness and love for all.

Survived by her brother Charles (C.Jay) Potter and Sister Ginger Potter. nieces and nephews Gerald SR, Mallorie Shawn, Elacia, Stacia, Charlie, Kymberli, Kristy, Alvin, Kalani, Kimo, & Bre. Grand-Children Ozshnee, Adrielle, Elizabeth Gerald JR, Tavion, Devin, Baby Brett, Sumner, Korbin, Niko, Marcellina, Hailey-Mae, Brodie II, Lorilin, Lorissa, Dre, William, Donna, Jayvin, & James. Xavier, Raelee, David, & Davine. Krista & Xavia. Niya Reign. Also survived by Aunties, Elvina, Georgetta, Leona, Elva, and Marionne Buckman. Numerous Cousins she considered as her brothers and sisters, as well as numerous friends many whom she adopted as “hers”.

Proceed in death by her dear mother and father, her nephews Brodie Potter, Cordell Potter, Chyna Wallowingbull. Harold Smith, Gene Goggles, Alfred Buckman, Eddie Buckman, George Buckman, Mollie Trumbull, Angie Spoonhunter, Charlotte Decoteau, Betty Addison and Willy Duran.

The family apologize if someone was left out, at this time trying to remember everyone is hard.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.