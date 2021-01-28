Breaking News

Koni Kajean Gilgen

Article Updated: January 28, 2021
Image Pxhere

Death Notice

Koni Kajean Gilgen, 58, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021.  Memorial services will be held at a later date.

— Wind Dancer Funeral Home

