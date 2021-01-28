Column: “Intensive Care” for Riverton’s Neighbors

By Brett Watson –Riverton; above and beyond what you’ve heard

2021 was suppose to bring normalcy to our lives again… but, as we know, life continues unscripted. But, it’s another “normal” year for the residents of this amazing community.

Since, the ball dropped at midnight on the 31st of Dec, the Riverton community has been hit with several twists, accidents, and, well, life.Here is the latest in the fundraisers that are going on for our neighbors and friends in this community that have been put in a tough spot by life.

Tuesday, Riverton Livestock Auction put together a special auction to auction off a replacement quality Angus heifer….. that in a regular auction would fetch a $1,000 give or take. The heifer was donated by Grace Neubauer’s grandparents. Grace is the Freshman from Wind River High School that was critically injured in an auto accident a few weeks ago and life flighted to Denver…… and she is one of several community members that have been life flighted for various life threatening things since the beginning of the year. After advertising this new twist on fundraisers, buyers showed up and that heifer was sold and resold 34 times raising an amazing $38,125 for the Neubauer family. In addition, the final buyers gave the heifer back to the grandparents.

About the time you think this little community of ours can’t get any more amazing, it brings you to your knees again. Think about it…. in the past few weeks go fund me, raffles, donations, and now an auction have raised upwards of $80,000 for community members and families that are in a tough situation.

IN ADDITION, the community over the past 3 months has raised $620,000 in pledges for a new, community owned, hospital to better care for our residents. We don’t have the impressive bronze statues scattered about town, jaw dropping parks, impressive buildings and structures architects have designed….. we have something less tangible but much more important. We have Intensive Care for our neighbors, friends, and even strangers that call this amazing place home…..

God Bless the people of the greater community of Riverton Wyoming USA….