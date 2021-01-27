Wyoming Department of Health Receives Lifeline Planning Grant

The Wyoming Department of Health has been selected to receive a grant to help prepare the state for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s coming national 988 dialing code.

In July 2022, 988 will become the national three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, replacing the current phone number of 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

“We always tell people to call 911 if they are someone they know is in immediate danger of harming themselves,” said Lindsay Martin, Injury and Violence Prevention Program manager with WDH said.

“Having a ready resource for people in crisis is vital,” Martin said. “We know having someone to talk to about thoughts, feelings and options for support can help save lives and that’s where the lifeline fits in.”

Wyoming residents needing support should continue to call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) until July 2022 or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

Martin said WDH will work on strategic plans for the projected infrastructure needs, volume growth and access to the new 988 number. WDH, Central Wyoming Counseling Center’s Lifeline Call Center, and the Wyoming Lifeline Call Center will collaborate with state leadership, suicide prevention experts, people with lived experience and others.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 988 State Planning Grant is being awarded through Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“Access to mental health and crisis support has never been more critical for Americans,” said Kimberly Williams, president, and CEO of Vibrant Emotional Health. “Vibrant is committed to providing the states and territories with some of the resources they’ll need to plan for the implementation of 988 and to support their local crisis centers. By working together, we will increase access to care, reduce the stigma around mental health and, ultimately, save lives.”

About the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Funded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and administered by Vibrant Emotional Health, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a leader in suicide prevention and mental health crisis care. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support and crisis counseling to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. The lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 180 local crisis centers, uniting local resources with national best practices. Learn more at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellbeing. Visit vibrant.org for more information.